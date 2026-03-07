Puyallup man sentenced for distributing 100K fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone on dark web

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A Puyallup man was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Thursday for operating a “dark web” marketplace that sold fentanyl tainted pills.

Trevor Stephen Haahr, 34, distributed more than 100,000 fentanyl pills that were designed to look like legitimately manufactured pain medications, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Investigators searched Haahr’s storage unit, which he used as a packaging center. Law enforcement located nearly another kilogram of fentanyl pills at the center.

“This was not a matter of small-time drug dealing to supplement an individual habit; this took sophisticated efforts to sell large amounts of fentanyl,” U.S. District Judge Tiffany M. Cartwright said at sentencing.

Law enforcement traced dark web sales to Puyallup man

In early 2023, law enforcement began its investigation into sales of fentanyl pills on a marketplace located on the dark web, according to the statements in the plea agreements.

After ordering some of the pills that were labeled as “M30 oxycodone” pills, law enforcement began testing the drugs, which revealed that they were fentanyl pills.

“This defendant was sending dangerous pills through the mail at the height of the fentanyl overdose crisis,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd. “His dark web distribution endangered not only those across the country who bought his pills, but it also endangered those postal workers who might be exposed to the fentanyl from a damaged package or shipping mishap.”

Through varying investigative techniques, Haahr was identified as the operator of the marketplace on the dark web. In February 2024, Haahr mailed a package in Pierce County that was searched, and it contained more than 10,000 fentanyl pills.

“Just one fentanyl pill has the potential to take a loved one, destroy a family, and forever change a community,” said Inspector in Charge Anthony Galetti. “The U.S. Mail remains one of the most trusted forms of shipping in the world. When people misuse it to harm our communities, it’s our duty and responsibility to do everything we can to hold people like Haahr accountable. The sentencing today should serve as a warning to all. If you ship illegal and dangerous narcotics, we will find you. We thank the HSI and the FBI for their assistance on this case.”

On March 11, 2024, law enforcement executed search warrants at Haahr’s residence, office, storage locker, and vehicle. At his office, Haahr was still signed on to the dark web vender profile.

In Haahr’s truck and storage locker, investigators found drug proceeds, fentanyl pills, and supplies for shipping drugs. Bitcoin was also seized, which Haahr had received as payment for the drugs.

At the time the bitcoin was seized, it was valued at approximately $50,000. Haahr forfeited the bitcoin as proceeds of his drug dealing.

Prosecutors noted fentanyl deaths in King County peaked during Haahr’s operation

In asking for a five-year sentence, prosecutors noted that at the time Haahr was distributing pills, the fentanyl death toll in King County was peaking.

“By 2023, the number of fentanyl-involved overdoses in King County rose to 1,086. Although the number of fentanyl-involved overdoses peaked in 2023 in King County, in 2024, there were still 788 fentanyl-involved overdoses,” Prosecutors stated. “This data only reflects the local fatal impact of fentanyl, and overdose deaths, of course, are but one aspect of the fentanyl crisis in America. The overdose-deaths metric fails to show the long-term impact of fentanyl on surviving users, their families, and the community.”

Kaeli Arielle Albert, 35, of Orting, conspired with Haahr to provide the pills. Albert was sentenced earlier this year to 18 months in prison.

“By distributing more than 100,000 fentanyl laced pills, Mr. Haahr and his co-conspirators were spreading dangerous and highly addictive drugs into our communities,” said Jonathan Dean, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. “The FBI and our partners will continue to pursue drug traffickers and hold them accountable, including those who might think they are hiding on the dark web.”

