Puyallup High School cross country runner hit by car; hospitalized with serious injuries

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A student athlete at Puyallup High School was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a car during a cross-country team run.

According to Puyallup police, just before 4 p.m., a group from the high school’s cross country team were running on 2nd Ave NE. As one of the runners entered the intersection of 7th St. NE and 2nd Ave NE, they were hit by a car.

The cross country coach was attended to immediately by a coach and first responders were called.

Police do not believe the 27-year-old driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

He is cooperating with police but was arrested on an unrelated misdemeanor charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

