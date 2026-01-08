Puyallup business’s travelling BBQ trailer stolen from driveway in broad daylight

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A Puyallup family business is out thousands of dollars after their barbecue trailer was stolen from their driveway in broad daylight.

On Monday, someone pulled up to the driveway of Marcoe’s Blackjack BBQ and hitched the business’s trailer to their pickup truck before driving off.

All that was left was one barbecue barrel, owner Larry Marcoe told KIRO 7.

At first, Marcoe thought maybe his brother-in-law had borrowed it, since it is a family business after all.

“And, then I quickly realize, ‘Nah, they would’ve messaged me,’” said Marcoe. “And, the realization set in of what had happened shortly thereafter.”

Apart from his culinary skills, Marcoe is a social studies and drama teacher at nearby Stahl Junior High School. He was in class with his students while his competition-caliber trailer was being hauled off.

“I had a class competition, and I was going to cook ribs and chicken for my students tomorrow,” he lamented. “I had to tell them, ‘we’ll have to put that off for a minute.’”

Even though he doesn’t have a Ring camera or any security footage, neighbors describe the suspect as a scruffy-looking man who was wearing a mask.

Witnesses say he was driving a full-size white pickup truck with an orange toolbox in the back.

As for the trailer, it’s well-travelled. It’s made it all the way across the country and back, competing in places like Dallas and Memphis. So, it was disheartening for it to be stolen from right outside Marcoe’s home.

“It just kicks you right in the gut. It’s just a gut punch,” Marcoe said. “Because it is more than just BBQ.”

It’s a family business, so the loss also sets the teacher-turned-cook back a pretty penny.

“It’s not a cheap hobby,” he said. “I’ve told people that it’s worth every penny though, ‘cause I get to spend it with my sons and my family. So, we’re talking in the thousands of dollars.”

Expenses aside, the idea for the trailer originated when one of Marcoe’s sons wanted to cook a nice steak dinner for his wife.

It’s since evolved into a full-fledged family affair. Marcoe’s sisters, nieces, and nephews are all involved.

But, most of all, it’s an experience he has really enjoyed sharing with his two sons.

“It’s a great family connection. So, it’s not just a hobby. It’s a way our family gets together 7, 8, 9, 10 times a summer,” Marcoe said, beaming with pride. “And, we have a great time. It just gives us a reason to be together.”

The BBQ joint has enjoyed some recent success: In 2024, they took home the Pacific Northwest BBQ Association’s “New Team of the Year” Award.

Marcoe says they had a great finish to the 2025 season. And, they were really looking forward to the BBQ competition at the Puyallup Spring Fair.

Obviously, those plans are on hold for now as Puyallup police investigate the theft.

Marcoe praised the way the BBQ community comes together, especially in times like this. He says they revel in each other’s triumphs and mourn each other’s losses.

