KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A sweet pup who was in the care of the Kitsap Humane Society went to a fire department for adoption attention-- and got it!

Monday, the 1-year-old terrier mix with loads of energy, visited Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue last week, and the Department of Corrections saw him and wanted to give him a furever home!

Now, Monday is off to his new adventure in Ellensburg and will train with the DOC.

©2025 Cox Media Group