Inmate found dead in Grays Harbor County Jail

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — Investigators are looking into the death of an in-custody inmate in Grays Harbor County.

On March 27, just before 11 a.m., corrections deputies and fire personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive inmate inside a cell at the Grays Harbor County Jail.

Deputies tried saving the inmate’s life until paramedics arrived, but despite those efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team to conduct an independent review.

The investigation will be led by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The coroner will release the cause and manner of death.

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