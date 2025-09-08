Puget Sound Fire Deputy Chief dies from occupational cancer after 26 years of service

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Puget Sound Fire Deputy Chief Jimmy Webb died on Sept. 5 from occupational-related cancer after retiring less than three months earlier.

Webb worked with Puget Sound Fire for 26 years, holding titles of firefighter, engineer, captain, battalion chief, and division chief before becoming deputy chief of the South King County Fire Training Consortium.

“In this role, he oversaw the training of 15 different organizations, working to merge multiple cultures and systems into a unified organization that now provides training for nearly 1,500 personnel,” Puget Sound Fire wrote in a release announcing his death. “His contributions to this department were immeasurable, and his impact will be forever felt.”

Webb fought a battle with cancer he acquired during his time working within the fire department. His passing is considered a line-of-duty death due to the occupation-related cancer, Puget Sound Fire confirmed.

Prior to his fire service career, Webb served in the U.S. Navy for nearly six years.

Webb is survived by his wife, Pam, his loving children, Megan, Courtney, and Nathan, his mother Glenda, his sisters Gina and Janet, and his three grandchildren, Jack, Elliott, and Sage.

“Jimmy cherished his family and friends immensely. He loved Pam deeply, loved being a father and grandfather, and loved the fire service,’ Puget Sound Fire wrote. “In his free time, Jimmy loved spending time with his family and friends, camping, traveling, and cheering for the Oklahoma Sooners football and softball teams, as well as playing fantasy football. Jimmy’s positive spirit, his unwavering passion for service, and his love for his family and friends have left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew him.”

Details about a celebration of life ceremony for Webb will be revealed soon.

©2025 Cox Media Group