Puget Sound Energy prepares for potential power outages over the holidays

SEATTLE — Western Washington is bracing for another round of storms over the holidays, and the possibility of more power outages.

This all comes on the heels of nearly two weeks of severe weather, which included historic flooding and heavy rain.

Heavily saturated ground increases the risk of trees falling over, which can cause damage to both underground and overhead power lines.

Both Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and KIRO 7 are watching the incoming storm, which has the potential to push wind speeds past 50 mph in some areas of western Washington.

“We know how important the holidays are for spending time with loved ones, and how disruptive it is to be without power, especially after recent outages caused by high winds and heavy rain. We are proactively staffing first responders and crews to prepare and are encouraging our customers to prepare their homes and emergency kits now,” PSE said.

Storm safety info from PSE:

Assume all wires on the ground are energized. Never touch or go within 35 feet of any wire on the ground. Call PSE at 1-888-225-5773 or 911 to report any wire on the ground.

If you’re using portable heaters, keep them away from furniture, draperies, and other flammable materials.

Always use flashlights instead of candles.

Be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning:

Never install or use a generator indoors or in enclosed or partially enclosed areas, even those that are ventilated. When using your generator outdoors during a power outage, avoid placing it near windows, doors and vents. More generator safety tips here.

Never use a natural gas range for heating, or charcoal as an indoor heating or cooking source.

Additional carbon monoxide safety information: pse.com/en/pages/carbon-monoxide

Never charge your phone or other devices in a running vehicle with the garage door closed.

Make sure that natural gas appliances are maintained and operated according to manufacturer’s recommendations.

In the event of a flood:

If your gas meter becomes partially or fully submerged in flood waters, report it by calling us at 1-888-225-5773.

Stay out of flooded basements. Energized wiring or electrical outlets below the water line may pose a hazard.

Know the signs of a possible gas leak: a “rotten egg” smell, bubbling in standing water, or a hissing sound near the damaged equipment. If you notice any of these signs, leave the area right away. Avoid anything that might spark, then call 911 and PSE at 1-888-225-5773 once you’re safe. Learn more at PSE.com/GasSafety.

©2025 Cox Media Group