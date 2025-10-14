Puget Sound Energy grants $2.5 million to Fred Hutch Cancer Center

SEATTLE — As part of an energy efficiency grant program, Fred Hutch Cancer accepted $2.5 million from Puget Sound Energy (PSE) on Tuesday morning.

Fred Hutch, based in South Lake Union, recently installed a heat recovery chiller at their headquarters, which is estimated to save the same amount of gas that 400 homes would use in a year.

The Custom Retrofit Grant Program by PSE offers incentives for commercial buildings that install energy-efficient upgrades.

