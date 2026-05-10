Man shot in the arm after fight in Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Bitter Lake neighborhood on Saturday evening.

Seattle police officers are investigating the shooting of a 39-year-old man in the Bitter Lake neighborhood this evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the Bitter Lake Reservoir Park on N 143rd St. While they were responding to that call, officers were informed that one of the vehicles involved was pulling into Northwest Hospital.

Inside the car was a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

Police were able to determine that the victim was in some sort of altercation with another man before he was shot.

The suspect ran off and police have not yet found him.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000. Tips can be anonymous.

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