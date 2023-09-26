Providers at MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care clinics authorize strike

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Providers at MultiCare’s Indigo Urgent Care clinics authorized a strike Monday.

It was approved by more than 95% of the clinics’ staff.

A strike would affect the group’s 24 clinics across Western Washington and could result in more people being forced to go to an emergency room.

Nurses, doctors, and physician assistants say the goal is to send a message to improve safety for patients by ending staff burnout.

We reached out to MultiCare about the vote and received a statement.

It read, in part:

“We have received no official notice of a strike vote from UAPD as of Sept. 25, 2023, and we remain committed to reaching a workable agreement. In bargaining proposals, we continue to invest in market-competitive wages and benefits for our physicians and advanced practice providers.”

