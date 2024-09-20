Off-duty JBLM airman gives injured hiker a 2-mile piggyback ride to safety

An off-duty airman from Joint-Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) received a medal for rescuing a 79-year-old woman who hurt herself on a hike.

On August 28, Ursula Bannister embarked on her annual Mount Rainier hike to visit where she spread her mother’s ashes.

“I know the trail very well, and there are always many people there,” said Bannister in a news release from JBLM.

“When I couldn’t find anyone to accompany me on this outing, I just went by myself.”

After lunch on the platform, Bannister started the trail descent when she stepped in a hole and twisted her ankle.

Airman 1st Class Troy May from the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy aircraft integrated avionics specialist was hiking with a friend when he heard her cries for help and stopped.

May gave her a piggyback ride for nearly two miles down the mountain.

“My first thought was if I could carry her down, I should carry her down and get her there as quickly as I can,” May said.

Then he personally drove her to the hospital for emergency surgery.

May received an achievement medal on September 9 for the rescue.

“One of the Air Force’s core values is service before self, and Airman 1st Class May clearly exemplified that core value with his actions,” said Lt. Col. Joshua Clifford, 62nd AMXS commander.

“While our team of Airmen showcase amazing accomplishments every day, we relish the opportunity to focus on one Airman’s courage and recognize them for truly living the Air Force’s core values.”

©2024 Cox Media Group