Police look to stop new theft trend happening across Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia Police are seeing an increase in wire thefts across the city and need help to stop it.

On Wednesday, the Olympia Police Department took to social media to alert residents about a new trend they are seeing around the city.

Thousands of dollars in wire is being stolen from electrical junction boxes.

So far, thieves have taken over $7,000 worth of wire and have left over $3,200 in repair damages to the equipment.

Police said it is likely that thefts happen at night under the cover of darkness.

Olympia Police is asking the public to report any suspicious activity and to report any thefts happening to residents or businesses.

To report a theft, residents can call the non-emergency number at 360-704-2740.

©2024 Cox Media Group