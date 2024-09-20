Snoqualmie soccer coach arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages to teen

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snoqualmie police say they arrested a Cascade FC soccer coach Thursday evening.

According to the Snoqualmie Police Department, 28-year-old Joshua Lewis is accused of sending a 15-year-old inappropriate messages on Snapchat and they worry there could be more victims.

The police department says the girl’s mother reached out to them Thursday, saying she was worried that her daughter’s former coach was sending her messages he shouldn’t be.

Officers say they found enough evidence to arrest Lewis.

He’s being held in the King County Jail.

Detectives ask anyone who has had inappropriate contact with Lewis in the past to give them a call at (425) 888-3333.

©2024 Cox Media Group