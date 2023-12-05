Providence Everett nurses reach tentative deal with hospital leaders

EVERETT, Wash. — After a 5-day strike, nurses and hospital leaders in Everett have a tentative deal.

For months, nurses at Providence Regional Medical Center have been pushing for better pay and staffing.

In November, they took to the picket line to make their voices heard on the issues they say are harming staff and patients.

The tentative deal provides pay raises of 21.5% over three years and a bonus for working in a unit with low staffing.

Nurses plan to vote on the agreement Dec. 15.

