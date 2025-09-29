Local

Protests outside Portland ICE facility continue Monday after federal troops were deployed

Signs from a protest used in a Portland standoff between demonstrators and ICE at a detention center. (Photo: Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio)
Hundreds of people gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Portland on Sunday to protest the Trump administration’s decision to deploy National Guard troops to the city.

President Donald Trump said Saturday he is sending troops to Portland to handle “domestic terrorists,” claiming that ICE facilities in the city are “under siege from attack by Antifa.”

“It would be an understatement to say that I am so disappointed at the irresponsibility of our federal government,” Portland Mayor Keith Wilson said in response to Trump’s decision to deploy federal troops.

KIRO Newsradio is covering the scene outside ICE facilities in Portland live as protests continue into Monday.

“It’s unneeded and it’s absurd and it’s offensive as somebody who lives in Portland,” one Portland resident, Dave, told KIRO Newsradio. “Whatever is occurring here has never been violent, as far as I can understand, and is very easily able to be handled by local police.”

“I mean, what do you expect when people are mad? I mean, they’re going to do something,” Jayce, a Portland protester, said. “I mean, whether people agree or not is not really the point. I mean, they should be allowed to do as they please, right here, whether or not it’s within federal jurisdiction.”

At 10:30 a.m. Monday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Attorney General Nick Brown will hold a press conference to address federal troop deployments in Portland and other cities.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

