Protests outside Portland ICE facility continue Monday after federal troops were deployed

Hundreds of people gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Portland on Sunday to protest the Trump administration’s decision to deploy National Guard troops to the city.

President Donald Trump said Saturday he is sending troops to Portland to handle “domestic terrorists,” claiming that ICE facilities in the city are “under siege from attack by Antifa.”

“It would be an understatement to say that I am so disappointed at the irresponsibility of our federal government,” Portland Mayor Keith Wilson said in response to Trump’s decision to deploy federal troops.

Sun rising here in SW #Portland at the #ICE Detention Facility where protestors have clashed with Fed authorities. Pres #Trump sending Fed #Troops, he claims. @KIRONewsradio pic.twitter.com/YZNhXCmaEV — Luke Duecy (@LukeKIRO) September 29, 2025

“It’s unneeded and it’s absurd and it’s offensive as somebody who lives in Portland,” one Portland resident, Dave, told KIRO Newsradio. “Whatever is occurring here has never been violent, as far as I can understand, and is very easily able to be handled by local police.”

“I mean, what do you expect when people are mad? I mean, they’re going to do something,” Jayce, a Portland protester, said. “I mean, whether people agree or not is not really the point. I mean, they should be allowed to do as they please, right here, whether or not it’s within federal jurisdiction.”

#Portland standoff at the #ICE detention center between Feds and #demonstrators… Pres #Trump vowing to send troops here and use “Full Force”. No sign of troops yet… I’m live all morning on @KIRONewsradio pic.twitter.com/mPlJ0MQETf — Luke Duecy (@LukeKIRO) September 29, 2025

At 10:30 a.m. Monday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Attorney General Nick Brown will hold a press conference to address federal troop deployments in Portland and other cities.

