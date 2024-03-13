Protestors gather in Seattle to disrupt aerospace summit

Protestors gathered Tuesday at Freeway Park in Downtown Seattle to protest and disrupt the Aerospace and Defense Supplier Summit.

The summit is scheduled to be held at the Seattle Convention Center from March 12 to 14.

The protest began at noon at Freeway Park with about 200 people in attendance. Speeches were made by various speakers who represented different organizations in the area.

Nikhil Lonberg is a member of Resist U.S. Led War Seattle and said their demands are for Boeing to stop making weapons of war and for companies and organizations to cut ties with Boeing.

Many protesters held signs and chanted for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We see a movement is gathered here today, in the hundreds people are gathered to say no to Boeing, Aerospace and Defense Supplier Summit, cut ties with Boeing, cut ties with war profiteers and an end to the occupation and genocide in Palestine and elsewhere,” Lonberg said.

Protesters declared victory has they announced to the crowd that the summit had been moved online.

Signs were hung up on doors saying the convention center was closed. Some surrounding businesses also closed for the day.

KIRO 7 reached out to the media liaison for the convention center who wouldn’t say why the summit was moved online and also wouldn’t give the name of the organizer of the summit.

KIRO 7 also reached out to Seattle Police for information regarding the closure and were provided with this statement;

“The Seattle Police Department responded to an event near the Seattle Convention Center on March 12. People assembled close to the venue to exercise their right to free speech. Officers worked with local businesses to ensure everyone remained safe. SPD asked those participating to take part in a lawful manner and to avoid property damage and acts of violence. During the event, a 33-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor property damage (graffiti).”

