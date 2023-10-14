Protestors block downtown Seattle streets amid Middle East war

SEATTLE — Protestors are blocking downtown Seattle streets on Saturday amid the war in the Middle East.
The Seattle Department of Transportation posted on Twitter around 3 p.m. showing protestors moving northbound on 4 Avenue at Madison Street.
UPDATE: Demonstration moving NB on 4th Ave at Madison St. Use alternative routes and use caution. pic.twitter.com/DbH7je5bIZ— SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) October 14, 2023
People have posted videos on social media.
#Palestine solidarity protest at Westlake Park in #Seattle pic.twitter.com/YIIYFMxYlz— Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) October 14, 2023
We are marching through the streets of Seattle now— Jason Call 🇵🇸 WA-02 Green Party candidate 2024 (@CallForCongress) October 14, 2023
Folks, I have not seen a solidarity movement like this since the first Iraq War protests in 2003 🇵🇸 #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/zCnDoIbl37
This is a developing story.
