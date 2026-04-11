Person rescued from water after jumping off Seattle waterfront pier

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says rescue crews pulled one person from the water after they jumped from a pier near the Seattle Great Ferris Wheel on Saturday.

Rescue boats responded at around 11:20 a.m. after reports that someone jumped off the pier and into the water.

SFD says a fire boat crew pulled the person from the water in stable condition they were brought to the hospital.

It’s not clear why the person jumped into the water.

Water rescue response near the 1300 block of Alaska Way for reports of a person that jumped off the pier and into the water. Rescue Boat 5 is on scene and located the patient. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 11, 2026

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