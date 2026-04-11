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Person rescued from water after jumping off Seattle waterfront pier

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo courtesy: The Citizen App
Person rescued from water after jumping off Seattle waterfront pier Photo courtesy: The Citizen App (Photo courtesy: The Citizen App)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says rescue crews pulled one person from the water after they jumped from a pier near the Seattle Great Ferris Wheel on Saturday.

Rescue boats responded at around 11:20 a.m. after reports that someone jumped off the pier and into the water.

SFD says a fire boat crew pulled the person from the water in stable condition they were brought to the hospital.

It’s not clear why the person jumped into the water.

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