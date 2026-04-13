6 teens arrested after $50,000 crime spree across Bremerton, police say

BREMERTON, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Six teenagers — four boys and two girls between the ages of 14 and 15 — were arrested after conducting a “crime spree” throughout Bremerton on April 9, police confirmed.

The band of teenage suspects is accused of stealing multiple cars, breaking car windows, damaging interiors, and stealing property. One resident reported that items inside her car were stolen and strewn across the road before the group performed a burnout on them, according to the Bremerton Police Department.

“Investigators are still working to determine how many vehicles were taken and from where, but at least two are already confirmed. That was only the start,” the Bremerton Police Department wrote. “The group escalated quickly — turning random vehicles into targets. Windows smashed. Interiors trashed. Property stolen or destroyed. In just a short time, they racked up more than $50,000 in damage, and the total continues to rise as more victims come forward.”

One suspect was caught on camera kicking in the front door of an occupied home before barking dogs made the suspect flee, running back to a nearby stolen car where the others were waiting.

Bremerton hunt down the six teenage suspects

As police were searching for the suspects, Sergeant Manchester found them in a stolen car at a local YMCA before they fled.

“The suspects bailed out, scattering in all directions. Sergeant Manchester stayed with the driver, who, along with a female accomplice, ran into the YMCA,” the Bremerton Police Department wrote. “It was then that we realized this car was involved in a Port Orchard robbery of a homeless individual.”

The two were taken into custody as both the Bremerton Police and the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) spread out to track down the remaining suspects. Dash camera footage helped police identify the other suspects.

“One suspect was arrested at his home after officers set up and waited for him to return,” the Bremerton Police Department stated. “In a twist, one suspect’s mother — searching for her daughter — found her with another suspect and unknowingly dropped him off right where officers were waiting. Further investigation revealed the daughter’s involvement, much to her mother’s shock.”

The final two suspects were found hiding at a home in West Bremerton. One was arrested, he was caught in blackberry bushes, while the other tried to flee after being placed in handcuffs, adding even more charges to his list.

According to the department, 20 officers across multiple agencies responded.

“What these teens saw as entertainment left real people dealing with real consequences. Spring break is over,” Bremerton Police Chief Tom Wolfe said. “The consequences are just beginning. Thanks to the 20 officers and deputies from Bremerton and KCSO who made this happen. The K-9 team and Drone pilot, as well as the Crime Scene team.”

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