Protesters march through downtown Seattle against ICE immigration tactics

SEATTLE — A large group of protesters gathered downtown in response to the federal immigration methods.

The demonstration took place near the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building at Second Ave. and Marion St.

The group was part of several protests happening around the city that combined at some point on Saturday afternoon.

The large group blocked several roads, holding signs and walking near and around the Federal building.

The protest was one of many that have sprung up in response to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions across the country.

Tensions seem to heighten after several deadly incidents, including those in the deaths of Rene Good, Alex Pretti and Keith Porter in January.

Protests across the country have been held in response in the last week against ICE.

©2026 Cox Media Group