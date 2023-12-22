Local

Protest erupts in Tacoma over not guilty verdict in Manny Ellis trial

By KIRO 7 News Staff
TACOMA, Wash. — A protest led by the family of Manny Ellis has erupted in Tacoma after a not guilty verdict in the trial against three officers charged in Ellis’ death.

The demonstration began shortly after the verdict was announced and has continued to grow ever since. Ellis’ family have been speaking into a bullhorn demanding justice, with construction barriers and vehicles moved to block an intersection near the courthouse.

Just after 4:30 p.m., Sound Transit suspended service between Old City Hall Station and St. Joseph Station.

This is an developing story, check back for updates.

