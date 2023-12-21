Jury rules not guilty for all 3 officers accused in death of Manny Ellis

TACOMA, Wash. — The jury in the trial over the death of Manuel Ellis has found all three officers not guilty on all charges.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins were charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, while Timothy Rankine was charged for first-degree manslaughter.

This comes after an intense and emotional 10-week trial, where the defense asserted that Ellis’ death at the hands of officers was largely the fault of an enlarged heart and methamphetamine in his system.

Prosecutors pointed to how officers allegedly beat, tased, and choked Ellis. Videos taken by witnesses show Ellis telling officers he couldn’t breathe, while they had him hogtied, handcuffed, and pressed to the ground. The Pierce County Medical Examiner later ruled that Ellis died from oxygen deprivation.

This marks a landmark case in Washington, as the first in the state to be tried under a five-year-old police accountability law that made it easier to prosecute officers who use deadly force.





