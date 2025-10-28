Prosecutors: Husband confessed to killing Shoreline woman, hid gun in cemetery

A Shoreline man accused of fatally shooting his wife early Monday morning has been ordered held on $5 million bail, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

During a first appearance hearing Tuesday, prosecutors asked a judge to find probable cause for first-degree domestic violence murder against Hector Gonzalez Medina, who was arrested by King County sheriff’s deputies hours after the killing.

The court agreed, finding probable cause for the crime and setting bail at $5 million.

According to a probable cause statement filed by detectives, deputies responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Whitman Avenue North in Shoreline.

There, they found 43-year-old Hana Gonzalez shot multiple times and partially hanging from her silver pickup truck.

Investigators interviewed a friend of the victim, Omar Fernandez-Garcia, who told detectives that Gonzalez had visited his apartment earlier in the evening.

Fernandez-Garcia said Gonzalez’s husband, Hector, called her during the visit and demanded to know who she was with.

Fernandez-Garcia said he overheard the husband threaten to kill her.

The victim’s adult daughter told investigators her parents had been having serious marital problems and that her father was known to own several firearms.

She also said her father’s sister in Mexico later called to report that he had confessed to shooting his wife and planned to flee the country with his children.

According to detectives, Gonzalez Medina later arrived at the friend’s apartment and spoke with investigators, initially denying involvement.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business, however, showed a white van with ladders leaving the area moments after the shooting.

Investigators said Gonzalez Medina later turned himself in to Snohomish County deputies, confessing to the shooting and describing how he hid the firearm at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline.

Detectives later recovered the weapon where he indicated.

Prosecutors said they expect to receive the full case referral from King County sheriff’s investigators by Thursday for a charging decision.

Gonzalez Medina remains in the King County Jail.

The next update in the case is expected Thursday afternoon, according to prosecutors.

