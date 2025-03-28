Proposed WA bill could allow police to hire non-U.S. citizens, Pierce County sheriff says he refuses

KENT, Wash. — The new Pierce County sheriff said he will refuse to hire any non-U.S. citizen after a new WA bill passed, which would allow law enforcement to hire anyone who can legally work in the United States.

Senate Bill 5068 was backed by the entire State Senate – 30 Democrats and 19 Republicans – in early February.

“I have a problem with non-citizens being cops and arresting our citizens in Pierce County. Therefore, we’re not going to hire non-citizens for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office,” said Keith Swank, sheriff of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Swank told KIRO 7 News that he supports non-U.S. citizens working in the country, including in the military, but just not within law enforcement.

“There’s a difference between law enforcement and the military. In law enforcement, we arrest people. We take away their constitutional rights. We lock them up in jail. We don’t use our military to do that. They’re defending America, hopefully, in foreign countries and foreign places, right, and here if we need to. So, there’s a big difference,” he said.

But his main concern is how non-citizens would be vetted, he added.

“We check everything out from the childhood, the whole way to the present day, whenever you apply to be here. If you’re from a foreign country, we don’t have that ability to check anything out about you,” he said.

Senator John Lovick, who sponsored the bill, disagreed and shared the following statement:

“SB 5068 is a good bill, allowing those legally authorized to work in the country, such as DACA recipients, the opportunity to serve and protect their communities. This will help ease Washington’s peace officer shortage and get officers into the communities that need them. That is why the Washington State Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and every member of the Washington State Senate support this legislation.

The U.S. government conducts an extensive background check before authorizing a legal immigrant to work in the country. A police officer’s job is to keep people safe and make them feel safe. People legally authorized to work in Washington, who love their neighborhood and neighbors enough to risk their life to protect them, deserve the chance to do so.”

However, Swank said he believes the bill would not truly address the shortage of officers across the region.

“The real problem is the reason it’s hard to hire people in Washington State. The state legislature has passed laws in Washington administrative codes that make it very difficult to be an officer here,” he said. “Cops don’t want to work here when they’re afraid to do something they might be put in prison for it. That’s a big deal.”

The bill passed the House Committee on Community Safety last week with a 6-3 vote.

