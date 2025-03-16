Proactive policing: An inside look at some of Kent Police’s cases

KENT, Wash. — With an eye on proactive policing, the Kent Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit is highlighting some key cases it has worked on over the past few months.

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE CALL

Police received a call that indicated that a motorcycle was possibly getting hotwired. The suspect then jumped into a car when he spotted the police car and tried to get away by driving through someone’s yard.

Police said the suspect’s car got stuck, so he jumped out and ran off. They were not able to catch the driver but caught the passenger. During the investigation, police discovered that the car the suspects were driving was bought using a stolen ID. The fraud victim has no idea but told police she had her ID stolen.

After a warrant was approved, detectives found guns and drugs in the car. Detectives are still looking for the suspect who was driving the car.

REPEAT OFFENDER

Around mid-February, an officer spotted a stolen 2000 Dodge Dakota and tried to pull the driver over. The driver decided to drive away and lead the police in a chase. Not long after the chase the driver ran into a ditch and gave himself up.

Police said the driver likely gave up knowing a K9 officer was there to assist. The 41-year-old man from Renton was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen car and eluding.

During the investigations, police said they discovered the suspect had misdemeanor warrants from Auburn, two felony warrants for burglary and theft in Island County and a felony warrant for escaping community custody, also known as parole.

The suspect told police he ran because he didn’t want to go back to prison after being there for 17 years.

After searching the car, police found stolen IDs, a work badge that was not his, fentanyl and a different license plate.

SLEEPING IN RUNNING CAR

During another proactive patrol, an officer spotted a man sleeping in a running car in an apartment parking lot. The officer woke the man up and determined that the man had a warrant for domestic violence.

Police said the 26-year-old man had punched his sister in the head many times after an argument in 2024. The officer arrested the man and during the search of the car, the officer found drugs.

The same officer in a different instance arrested a 35-year-old Auburn man who was violating a no-contact order, after assaulting his girlfriend in 2021. Police said he was found with the victim and was arrested.

