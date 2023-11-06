Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block Port of Tacoma to delay Israel-bound ship

TACOMA, Wash. — At least 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators are blocking the entrance to the Port of Tacoma early Monday.

They’re picketing at Terminal 7, where they have blocked gates and lanes of traffic.

They’re trying to delay the US military supply ship Cape Orlando that’s bound for Israel.

“Confidential sources say that the vessel will be loaded with weapons and military equipment in Tacoma, with a final destination in Israel,” a news release from the Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC) said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Pro-Palestinian protesters block port of Tacoma Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the Port of Tacoma are trying to delay a military supply ship that is bound for Israel. (KIRO 7 News)

Demonstrators said they intend to prevent the cargo from being loaded.

Protesters delayed the same ship from leaving a port in Oakland on Friday.

From what our cameras could capture, at least 100 protesters are carrying Palestinian flags and banners, though AROC said more than 500 people are participating.

On Monday morning, Israel said it struck 450 Hamas targets and captured a Hamas compound.

Over the weekend, Israeli airstrikes hit an ambulance convoy and two refugee camps.

The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 10,000 people are dead.

Israeli officials say Hamas is using civilians as human shields. They released video claiming to show Hamas rocket launch pits near a children’s pool and playground.

CBS News confirmed that CIA Director William Burns is in the Middle East.

Israel’s military released video saying it opened a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to move from northern to southern Gaza.

Plans are resuming to evacuate foreign nationals from Gaza into Egypt.

According to the Biden administration, more than 300 Americans have made it out of Gaza.

©2023 Cox Media Group