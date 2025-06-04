Pride Month 2025: Your guide to events in western Washington

SEATTLE — June is Pride Month across the country, and locally, you can catch several parades, events and other happenings to celebrate the month.

Seattle Pride

June 3 - 2025 Youth Voices Writing Contest

All LGBTQIA+ youth ages 13 to 18 can submit their poetry and prose.

The contest is open to students who reside in or have ties to the Pacific Northwest, including public, private, and homeschooled students.

Work must be submitted by July 14.

You can submit by clicking here.

Prizes

$150 for first-place winners in each category (poetry, prose)

Prize packages and Seattle Pride swag for first, second, and third place winners

Publication in Seattle Pride Magazine

Feature on Seattle Pride’s social media

June 4 – Seattle Mariners Pride Night #1

Celebrate Pride with some Mariners baseball from 6:40 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. at T-Mobile Park.

The team is playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Specially priced tickets will get you a Mariners and Pride-themed belt bag.

To purchase your ticket, click here.

June 7 – Pride in the Park

Takes place from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Volunteer Park in Capitol Hill.

The event is free, and all ages are welcome.

Attendees can enjoy drag shows, food trucks, live music, and more.

To learn more about the event, click here.

June 13 – Seattle Mariners Pride Night #2

Celebrate Pride with some Mariners baseball from 6:40 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. at T-Mobile Park.

The team is playing the Cleveland Guardians

Specially priced tickets will get you a Mariners and Pride-themed Stanley-style tumbler.

To purchase your ticket, click here.

June 17 – Queer Munch

This is a social event that brings together queer members of the kink community together in a safe environment to meet other like-minded people.

Masks are required.

The event takes place at a/stir in Capitol Hill from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s free to attend.

June 27 - Indigiqueer Festival

The Indigiqueer Festival takes place at Seattle’s Pier 62 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event promises performances, art, activism, and community connection along the waterfront.

There will be food, local art vendors, drag performances, music, dancing, and interactive workshops.

June 27-29 - Queer Pride Festival

This event is for anyone 21 years of age or and older.

The event takes place on 11th Ave. between East Pike Street and Pine Street in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

This year’s festival will feature popular LGBTQ+ singers, DJs, burlesque dancers, and drag queens.

According to the website, Lil’ Kim, Tinashe, Rebecca Black, Countess Luann, Heidi Montag and other big names will be taking the stage.

To purchase tickets, click here.

June 28-29 - Seattle PrideFest

PrideFest is a free event in Capitol Hill that takes place over two days.

Both celebrations will feature multiple stages of live entertainment, vendors and food.

The event is free and everyone is welcome.

Sunday’s event will feature a parade to the Seattle Center, so festivalgoers should plan to arrive early.

PrideFest Capitol Hill – June 28

12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Broadway, Capitol Hill

PrideFest Seattle Center – June 29

12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Seattle Center, 305 Harrison Street

June 29 – Pride Parade

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Downtown Seattle along 4th Avenue and Union to 2nd Avenue and Denny Way.

This is the 51st year of the celebration.

It’s the largest parade in Washington, with over 300,000 parade-goers annually and over 250 participating groups.

Events in other cities

June 7 - Port Townsend Pride

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pope Marine Park.

It’s a vibrant celebration featuring live performances, 50+ vendors, a kids’ zone, a sensory space, delicious food, and a one-of-a-kind boat parade—all in a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone.

Here is the schedule of events:

11:00 – 11:20 AM Opening Ceremony

11:30-12:00 STL Yoga on the lawn

11:25 AM – 12:40 PM Folk Showcase

12:45 – 1:00 PM Emcee Set: Caela Bailey

1:05 – 1:50 PM Punk Block

2:30 – 3:30 PM STL Yoga (Cotton building)

2:00 – 3:00 PM Country Queers Variety Show

2:50 – 3:00 PM Drag Storytime (Kid Zone)

3:00 – 3:10 PM Boat Parade Awards

3:10 – 3:25 PM Emcee Set: Caela Bailey

3:30 – 4:00 PM Drag Finale

For more information about the event, click here.

June 14 - Marysville PrideFest

Takes place at Totem Middle School’s Asbery Field.

It’s the first year of the event.

The march begins at 11 a.m., and the festival will take place afterward at noon.

Event organizers say there will be free haircuts, a free gender affirming clothing closet, food, games, arts and crafts, and so much more.

June 21 - Gig Harbor Pride

Pride in the Park will take place at Skansie Brothers Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the third year of the event.

It’s a day packed with music, drag performances, art, and circus-inspired fun.

To get involved or learn more about the event, click here.

July 12 - Tacoma Pride

The annual event is moving to Wright Park after being held at Fireman’s Park in years past.

It’s gained so much traction they needed more room for the event.

Attendees can expect a variety of musicians, drag queens, and other entertainment.

July 12-13 Bellingham Pride

July 12

Pride Family Picnic takes place at Boundary Bay Brewery Garden from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All ages PRIDE Dance @ -HUT- will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 13

Pride IN Bellingham Parade takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It starts at Cornwall Avenue and Maple Street and snakes its way through downtown.

Pride IN Bellingham Festival will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Depot Market Square and Railroad Avenue. The event features artists, businesses and other community groups.

