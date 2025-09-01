Prices go up for public transit in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — If you use public transit in King County, it’s going to cost you more.

New prices go into effect on Labor Day for King County Metro buses, Metro flex, the West Seattle Water Taxi, and the Seattle streetcar lines.

The goal is to bring the agency’s fares into alignment with Sound Transit’s flat fares on the Link light rail and Express buses.

New prices

King County warned riders about these changes in July. The cost is going up by about 25 cents for each mode of transportation.

Metro bus – $3

Metro flex – $3

West Seattle Water Taxi – $$5.25 for card, $6.25 for cash

Seattle Streetcars – $3

Metro Monthly Vanpool is increasing by about $9 TO $108.

Reduced fare rates for seniors, disabled riders, youth, and ORCA LIFT riders are staying unchanged, according to King County Metro.

Fare enforcement

On March 31, King County Metro started fare enforcement again. If you’re caught without a valid ticket, you could get a warning or a citation. Metro paused fare enforcement in 2020 during the pandemic.

New routes

Monday also marks the start of expanded service for King County Metro. There are four new Eastside routes:

Route 203 connects Issaquah to Bellevue.

Route 222 gets you from Overlake to downtown Redmond.

Route 223 goes from Eastgate to downtown Redmond.

Route 256 will only run during peak hours and will get you from Woodinville to downtown Seattle.

