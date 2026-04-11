President Trump approves disaster relief for December flooding in Washington, FEMA announces

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced on Saturday that disaster assistance has been approved to aid in recovery efforts from December’s flooding and landslides in Washington.
President Trump approved funding for those affected across 10 counties and 16 tribal nations.
FEMA says families or individuals who sustained losses during December’s flooding should first file claims with their insurance company, then apply for assistance by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 1-800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA App.
The emergency funding also applies to eligible state and local agencies for emergency work, repairs, and replacement of damaged facilities, a FEMA release said.
Governor Ferguson estimated the damage to state infrastructure cost more than $182 million.
Federal funding will be made available to the following:
Counties
- Chelan
- Grays Harbor
- King
- Lewis
- Pacific
- Pierce
- Skagit
- Snohomish
- Thurston
- Whatcom
Tribal Nations
- Chehalis Reservation
- Lummi Nation
- Muckleshoot Indian Tribe
- Nisqually Indian Tribe
- Nooksack Indian Tribe
- Puyallup Tribe
- Quinault Indian Nation
- Samish Indian Nation
- Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe
- Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe
- Snoqualmie Indian Tribe
- Squaxin Island Tribe
- Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians
- Swinomish Indian Tribal Community
- Tulalip Tribes
- Upper Skagit Indian Tribe
For more information, visit fema.gov
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