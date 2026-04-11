President Trump approves disaster relief for December flooding in Washington, FEMA announces

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced on Saturday that disaster assistance has been approved to aid in recovery efforts from December’s flooding and landslides in Washington.

President Trump approved funding for those affected across 10 counties and 16 tribal nations.

FEMA says families or individuals who sustained losses during December’s flooding should first file claims with their insurance company, then apply for assistance by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 1-800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA App.

The emergency funding also applies to eligible state and local agencies for emergency work, repairs, and replacement of damaged facilities, a FEMA release said.

Governor Ferguson estimated the damage to state infrastructure cost more than $182 million.

Federal funding will be made available to the following:

Counties

Chelan

Grays Harbor

King

Lewis

Pacific

Pierce

Skagit

Snohomish

Thurston

Whatcom

Tribal Nations

Chehalis Reservation

Lummi Nation

Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

Nisqually Indian Tribe

Nooksack Indian Tribe

Puyallup Tribe

Quinault Indian Nation

Samish Indian Nation

Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe

Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe

Snoqualmie Indian Tribe

Squaxin Island Tribe

Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians

Swinomish Indian Tribal Community

Tulalip Tribes

Upper Skagit Indian Tribe

For more information, visit fema.gov

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