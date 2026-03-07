Prepare for lane reductions on NB I-5 Nisqually River Bridge this weekend

WASHINGTON — Drivers in Pierce County should expect delays on a portion of I-5 northbound this weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says northbound I-5 at the Nisqually River Bridge, near JBLM, will be reduced to two lanes this weekend.

The lane reduction is happening Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to noon for an annual cleaning.

“The lane reductions create a work zone for crews to use an under bridge inspection truck to clean above and below the bridge deck,” WSDOT explained.

