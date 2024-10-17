Pregnant Auburn woman believed to be kidnapped from her home

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a pregnant woman who they believe was kidnapped.

The department says they have credible evidence that suggests 21-year-old Jackelin Perez was taken from her home against her will on the evening of Oct. 13.

She is six weeks pregnant and recently immigrated from Guatemala with her husband, who speaks limited English.

Officers don’t believe this was a random incident.

Jackelin is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and has a scar on her left cheek.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

