‘A powerful moment’: Women’s sports bar announces second Seattle location

Another bar dedicated exclusively to women’s sports is opening in Seattle.

Rough & Tumble is opening a second location in Columbia City sometime next month, the bar announced on its website.

Ballard location opens

Jen Barnes first opened a location in Ballard in 2022 after not seeing an establishment that showcased both genders equally. She said the second location stemmed from demand.

“We’ve proven that women’s sports fans are a viable market and far more than a movement or a moment,” Barnes stated via the bar’s website. “Prioritizing gender equality isn’t just the right thing to do — it’s smart, sustainable business that redefines how women are valued far beyond sports.”

The Columbia City location is set to mimic the Ballard bar, with a green tiled bar, large windows, and vibrant design. It will be in the Columbia City Ale House on Rainier Avenue South, according to The Washington Beer Blog.

“I’m excited that Rough & Tumble is opening its next location,” General Manager of the Seattle Reign FC Lesle Gallimore stated, via the bar’s website. “Rough & Tumble is about celebrating all of women’s sports and creating safe, inclusive spaces where fans can come together, connect, and be inspired. This is a powerful moment for our community.”

Portland women’s sports bar expanding

Portland holds the world’s first bar to exclusively air women’s sports. The Sports Bra opened in April 2022.

It is also expanding, with planned locations in Boston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, and St. Louis, according to its website.

WNBA viewership breaks records

The WNBA saw record viewership in 2024, up 170% compared to 2023, according to Front Office Sports. Star Caitlin Clark’s debut on ESPN averaged more than 2 million viewers.

Even with Clark’s multiple injuries this year, viewership rose by 3% in 2025, according to Sports Media Watch.

