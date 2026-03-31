New WA law expands sports betting to college teams

A new law in Washington has expanded sports betting at tribal casinos.

Gov. Bob Ferguson signed Senate Bill 6137 into law on Monday.

It extends betting beyond professional and Olympic events to the collegiate level.

The new law permits bets through established sports books but prohibits wagering on the performance of individual players. Also, bets cannot be made on in-game decisions by coaches or referees.

It also includes legal protections for participants. Anyone who threatens coaches or officials involved in Washington sports events could face gross misdemeanor charges.

The new law will go into effect 90 days after the adjournment of the session in which the bill passed.

In March 2020, then-Governor Inslee signed House Bill 2638, which authorized sports wagering on a very limited basis by restricting it to tribal casinos.

You can read more about sports wagering in Washington by clicking here.

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