Power outages reported across Washington as historic floods sweep the area

WASHINGTON — Thousands of people are without power across the state as heavy rain, floods and winds hit the area.

According to PowerOutage.com, 17,006 customers are without power across the state.

Rain and gusty winds will continue through this evening though the winds will start to taper off after about 8 p.m. But until then, fallen trees are possible with wind gusts over 40mph. The landslide risk is also very high with more rain that has fallen today.

Another 1-2 inches of rain in the lowlands could fall tonight through Thursday morning with more than five inches more in the North Cascades and two to three inches in the central and south Cascades.

As of 5:42 p.m., 3,896 Puget Sound Energy customers are without power. Areas with PSE seeing the highest number of outages are near Seabeck in Kitsap County and an area between Woodinville and Cottage Lake in King County, and near Snoqualmie Pass.

There is also a cluster of outages for Peninsula Light Co. customers in Pierce County, with 6,018 without power.

Meanwhile, in Chelan County, 4,801 customers are without power, with the biggest areas of outages being Leavenworth, the Lower Icicle Creek area and near Peshastin.

What to do if your power is out

The best way to be prepared for a power outage is to make sure you have all you need before a weather system hits.

Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs when the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank. Have at least one power bank pre-charged and ready to go so you have something on hand.

Have flashlights for every household member.

Have enough nonperishable food and water. Usually, during storms like these, power is restored within at least a day, but it’s good to be prepared.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours, Ready.gov advises.

advises. Generators and fuel should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages. Always connect the generator to appliances with heavy-duty extension cords. Let the generator cool before refueling. Fuel spilled on hot engine parts can ignite.

Learn more about navigating power outages and the aftermath here.

Report an outage/view an outage map:

