Poulsbo police records detail DUI arrest of Bainbridge High principal now on paid leave

Bainbridge Island School District officials say Bainbridge High School Principal Kristina Rodgers has been placed on paid administrative leave following her arrest on DUI-related allegations, including reckless endangerment, according to district leaders and police records.

The Bainbridge Island School District confirmed that Rodgers was arrested the night of Jan. 12 by the Poulsbo Police Department and has been placed on paid administrative leave while the district determines next steps.

District officials said they are also working on an interim administrative coverage plan for Bainbridge High School.

In an email sent to families, the district said Rodgers was arrested on allegations of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license.

“Out of care and concern for the Rodgers family, we ask for your patience and respect for privacy at this time while we work to gather additional information regarding this situation,” the district wrote.

Traffic stop and DUI allegations

According to police records, a Poulsbo police officer stopped Rodgers at about 9:48 p.m. after radar showed her vehicle traveling 53 mph in a posted 35-mph zone near the intersection of Noll Road Northeast and Northeast Kevos Pond Drive.

Police records state the officer noticed an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and observed flushed cheeks, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Rodgers denied drinking alcohol, according to the report, and declined to perform standardized field sobriety tests.

Police said a records check later showed her driver’s license was suspended or revoked in the third degree at the time of the stop.

Arrest, breath test and booking

Police records show Rodgers was arrested shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers transported her to the Poulsbo Police Department, where she agreed to a breath test after being read her implied consent warnings.

According to the report, two breath samples were taken more than an hour after the traffic stop, with results ranging from 0.067 to 0.073.

The legal limit for blood alcohol concentration in Washington is 0.08.

The officer noted in the report that alcohol levels can dissipate over time and stated that, based on training and experience, Rodgers’ blood alcohol concentration may have been higher at the time of the stop.

Police also cited Rodgers for speeding 18 mph over the posted limit.

During transport to jail, Rodgers reported experiencing a panic attack.

Poulsbo Fire Department personnel responded and determined she did not need medical transport, according to police documents.

She was booked into jail without incident.

