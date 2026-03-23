Poulsbo man arrested, suspected of killing his brother

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway in Kitsap County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 34-year-old Poulsbo man is in custody following the death of his 30-year-old brother.

Deputies were dispatched to a home around 10:15 on Sunday for a domestic violence call and discovered a man dead at the scene.

Detectives are now trying to piece together what happened.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

The sheriff’s department said it will release more information as the investigation progresses.

©2026 Cox Media Group