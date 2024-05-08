Poulsbo fire sends two to the hospital

POULSBO, Wash. — Around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, a fire at a home in Poulsbo sent two residents to the hospital.

Calls to 911 reported a tree on fire and sounds of explosions.

When Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the home on the 12000 block of Dogwood Avenue Northwest, they saw that the fire was in the detached garage and shed of the property.

Navy Region Northwest assisted in putting out the fire. The fire did not damage the home or nearby trees.

Two residents were taken to the hospital with burns to their hands.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.





