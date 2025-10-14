Potentially explosive device brought to Kent PD station disabled by bomb squad

KENT, Wash. — A backpack with a suspected explosive device was disabled at the Kent Police station, causing immediate evacuations at the station and nearby businesses.

The backpack was originally found by the Green River and driven to the station by the person who found it.

The Port of Seattle Bomb Squad responded to the station and was able to quickly determine that the device was homemade and potentially active.

They used specialized training and equipment to disable the device and dispose of it.

Although the device was brought to the station by a concerned resident, the Kent Police conducted a sweep of the City Hall Campus as a precautionary measure.

No other devices were found or are suspected to be on campus.

“Kent Police want to stress that it is never appropriate to pick up, move or otherwise handle a suspected explosive device. It is extremely dangerous to move explosives and should only be done by highly trained professionals. Improvised explosive devices are especially unstable,” Kent PD wrote on Facebook.

If you see a suspicious package or backpack, call 911.

