Potential measles exposure at SEA and nearby hotel

Public Health - Seattle and King County says a Canadian resident with a confirmed measles case traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and stayed at a nearby hotel, according to a news release.

Public health says the person was at SEA and a nearby hotel on April 6 and 7, 2025, while infectious.

“Measles is highly contagious and if you don’t have immunity, you can get it just by being in an area where a person with measles has been,” said Elysia Gonzales, Medical Epidemiologist for Public Health – Seattle & King County. “We’ve seen an increase in measles cases around the world and in the U.S., so it’s an important time to check your vaccination status and get vaccinated if you aren’t protected.”

The infected person was at the following locations before being diagnosed with measles, said Public Health.

4/6/25 - Approximately 5:45 PM – 10:00 PM - Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, S Concourse (Gate S10), to International Arrivals Facility through Customs, baggage claim (Carousel 20), exited airport through Gina Marie Hall (southernmost exit, near international airlines)

4/6/25 - 4/7/25 - approximately 8:45 PM on 4/6 to 7:00 AM on 4/7 - Comfort Suites Tukwila Airport 7200 Fun Center Way Tukwila, WA 98188

4/7/25 - Approximately 4:45 AM – 7:30 AM - Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, S Concourse (Gate S1)

Public Health says if you were in a location of potential measles exposure, find out if you have been vaccinated for measles or have had measles previously. Also, make sure you are up-to-date with the recommended number of measles (MMR) vaccinations.

Call a healthcare provider promptly if you develop an illness with fever or an unexplained rash.

Public Health says if you were at the locations at the times listed above and are not immune to measles, the most likely time you would become sick would be between April 13, 2025, and April 28, 2025.

Click here for more information about measles and measles vaccination.

