Potential cyberattack outage continues at Port of Seattle, causing chaos at SEA

The Port of Seattle is still working to resolve a possible cyberattack that began Saturday morning, with many travelers facing either missed flights or major delays.

KIRO 7 went to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday night, speaking with international travelers dealing with significant delays due to the web and online systems outage.

Travelers Maria Camilon Price and her daughter Alexis waited hours in line to check in for their flight, saying, “They have to manually enter everybody’s information rather than the whole universal system. It’s frustrating and there have been people that have been here for over three hours now.”

The Prices knew about the outages beforehand, even planning ahead.

“We thought we came early enough, two and a half hours early, and we’re still here - so just making it through the crowd was a challenge because the entire lobby was full earlier,” said Alexis Price.

Meanwhile – some travelers didn’t know about the outages until they landed.

Travelers Lena Frank and Jan Lintz told KIRO 7 that they missed their connecting flight to Vancouver after sitting on the plane for two hours waiting for a gate. They thought their two-and-a-half-hour layover would be enough time to make the connection, but in the end, had to rebook their flight.

Rebooking was especially tough - with phone lines and Wi-Fi down across the airport.

“We were looking for so many spots to find like people to talk to that would be the airline or whatever and just found nobody. That hurts a bit because you feel like lost,” said Lintz.

SeaTac shared an update for travelers looking to fly out on Sunday, asking them to check with their airline for specific travel information, use airline apps to get their boarding pass and bag tags online, and allow extra time to get to SEA and their gate.

If you are traveling Sunday, please check with your airline for travel information, use airline apps to get your boarding pass and bag tags online, and allow extra time to get to SEA and to your gate. — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) August 25, 2024

The Port of Seattle website remained down and inaccessible on Sunday, leaving travelers unable to access their flight status directly from the webpage.

The Port of Seattle also faced phone systems outages at their Maritime Facilities, sharing a list of phone numbers for people to call regarding any urgent matters.

For Terminal 91 operations, call 206-605-8152. If the call is not answered, leave a voicemail and then call the number again within 5 minutes. — Port of Seattle - ⚓️ (@PortofSeattle) August 24, 2024

KIRO 7 will continue to update this story as more information on the outage and an estimated return time becomes available.

