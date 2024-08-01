Possible hazy skies from Oregon wildfires expected, but may not affect Seafair

It’s beginning to sound like haze from wildfire smoke may not interrupt watching the Blue Angels or hydroplanes this weekend.

The upper-level wind pattern will become more southerly, while the low-level wind will be somewhat flat.

That means we will see some smoke and haze from our south move over Western Washington.

The best chance to see some of this smoke aloft coming in from Oregon will be on Friday and again possibly on Sunday, though most of the smoke looks likely to move over central and eastern Washington.

These locations are likely to have more air quality issues from local fires as well.

Still, it will be unusually warm all weekend, with weak winds nearer the surface in Western Washington, and this will allow some minor haze and pollution to collect.

However, don’t expect this to impact health or viewing of the Blue Angels!

We will be monitoring this in case there are any changes.

