Possible Northern Giant Hornet sighting has Department of Agriculture abuzz

BURLEY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is investigating the report of a possible Northern Giant Hornet in the Burley area near Port Orchard.

The insect is an invasive species native to Asia and according to the WSDA attacks and destroys honey bee hives or takes them over for their own.

Their stinger is longer than a honey bee’s and their venom is more toxic. They can also sting repeatedly.

These hornets were first spotted in the U.S. in 2019 near Blaine. Several were also spotted in Canada.

If the Burley sighting is confirmed, it will be the first one detected in our state in several years.

The WSDA is asking anyone who lives in the area to report any suspected sightings here.

