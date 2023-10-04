Deputies looking into shooting near White Center

Deputies are investigating a shooting, possibly deadly, that happened near White Center.

A witness told us there was a shooting at a bus stop. The King County Sheriff’s Office got reports that a person on a metro bus had been shot.

The shooting happened near 15th Avenue and Southwest Roxbury. Our Chopper 7 was at the scene.

Chopper 7 showed a metro bus pulled over at a bus stop with police and crime scene tape surrounding the immediate area. We saw a body under a sheet on the sidewalk next to the bus.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a suspect.

Traffic is blocked off.

