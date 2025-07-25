Possible black bear sighting near Seattle’s Golden Gardens Park

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife received a report Tuesday about a black bear near Golden Gardens Park.

The department told KIRO 7 News that someone who lives in the area called it in. They said their neighbor had shown them a photo of the bear.

WDFW has been in contact with Seattle Parks and Recreation, and as of Thursday afternoon, they haven’t received additional reports of the bear.

Black bears are common—including in suburban areas—throughout Washington.

“We often see increased calls from the public when bears awake from hibernation in the spring, as they need calories to account for 3-5 months of not eating, so they look for high-calorie, easy-to-find food sources,” WDFW told KIRO 7.

As bears are looking for natural food sources, such as berries, they may travel to more populated areas.

Here’s what WDFW says you should do:

· Never intentionally feed bears or other backyard wildlife.

· Always keep garbage cans in a garage or a sturdy building until collection day.

· Take down seed, suet, and hummingbird feeders until late fall.

· Clean up fallen fruit or other possible attractants around your home.

· Remove pet food from wildlife-accessible areas and feed your pets inside.

· Thoroughly clean barbecue grills after each use and store them in a secure building.

· Cage and electric fence your domestic fowl and livestock pens.

· Avoid storing food in your car.

· If you see a bear on your property, please clap your hands loudly and make your presence known.

To report sightings, call (877) 933-9847 or submit an online report. You can also text tip to 847411 (TIP411).

