Portland PD: Six protesters arrested outside ICE building

PORTLAND, Wash. — Portland police reportedly arrested six people overnight during protests outside the city’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building.

The protests followed reports that federal immigration agents had shot and wounded two people in a vehicle outside a hospital in Portland on Thursday, just one day after an ICE officer fatally shot a woman in Minnesota.

Multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies joined the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) to monitor protest activity in South Portland on Thursday evening near the ICE building.

At about 9 p.m., PPB says officers requested that people move to the sidewalk, as traffic remained open in the area.

According to PPD, an officer in the PPB Sound Truck, a loudspeaker-equipped police vehicle, broadcast that request repeatedly to the group.

PPB then moved in and made targeted arrests, resulting in five arrests:

Ezekiel Mclain, 28, of Portland: Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Benjamin J. Davis, 24, of Portland: Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Seth Todd, 24, of Clackamas, Oregon: Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Jordan Brokaw, 28, of Portland: Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Ashley Daugherty, 48, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

At 11:30 p.m., officers reportedly arrested a person refusing to stop using “amplified sound equipment” despite warnings.

Officers then arrested:

Daryn Herzberg, 35, of Portland. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

According to PPB, all custodies were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Portland police say they have arrested 79 people related to ICE protest activity to date.

Here is the accompanying statement from the Portland Police Bureau:

“PPB will continue to monitor protest activity. While PPB’s role is public safety and supporting constitutionally protected activity, part of our role is to address criminal acts. Officers may be seen in a larger group to make targeted arrests for specific crimes committed. PPB members may also investigate crimes and conduct follow-up investigations into criminal activity later and will forward cases to the Multnomah County District Attorney for prosecution when feasible. As a reminder, just because arrests are not made at the scene, when tensions are high, that does not mean that people are not being charged with crimes later. Information on PPB’s Public Order teams can be found here."

