Portland man convicted after trying to meet children for sex at Seattle hotel

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 64-year-old man from Portland has been sentenced to four years in federal prison after traveling across state lines to have sex with minors, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller Tuesday.

Marc David McCool was arrested on May 16, 2024, after arriving at a Seattle-area hotel where he believed he would meet a 7 and 11-year-old for sex.

According to case records, McCool had initially reached out to a social media ad posted by undercover agents. For more than six weeks, police said McCool described his sexual interest in children over the Kik Messenger app. Ultimately, McCool decided to travel to Seattle. He was arrested after traveling by train and a rideshare to a Seattle hotel.

Police find condoms, baby oil when arresting Portland man

When police arrested McCool, they allegedly found condoms, baby oil, rope, and stuffed animals.

In court, McCool said his life has been forever changed. He told the judge he had lost everything and harmed his relationships with everyone he loves. He expressed hope of receiving treatment while in prison.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigation as part of the Seattle Police Department Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

