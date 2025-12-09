Portion of SR 4 closed after 2 feet of floodwater covers the road

PACIFIC COUNTY, Wash. — A portion of State Route 4 is closed because there’s about two feet of water over the road in Pacific County.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) the problem area is at milepost 17.

Please avoid the area for the time being.

There was a closure at mileposts 5 and 6 earlier, but that portion of the road has since reopened.

WSDOT advises drivers not to risk driving through standing water. It isn’t easy to know just how deep it actually is.

Another round of rain is predicted to hit Western Washington on Tuesday.

Another round of rain is predicted to hit Western Washington on Tuesday.

KIRO 7 has called for Pinpoint Alert Days through Thursday.

UPDATE: SR 4 at MP 5–6 is now OPEN.



SR 4 near MP 17 (Pacific Co.) remains CLOSED with approx. 2 feet of water over the roadway. Please avoid the area and remember: never drive through standing water.

