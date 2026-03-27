Portion of Concrete Sauk Valley Road closed indefinitely for erosion

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Concrete Sauk Valley Road in Skagit County is closed indefinitely due to additional erosion sustained during last week’s flooding event.

The floodwaters further eroded an already-weak riverbank along the roadway. Skagit County said the northbound lane is no longer safe for traffic.

The county has already taken action with construction projects in 2023 to move the lanes further away from the river.

According to the county, they have been applying for grants for several years for a permanent riverbank stabilization project. They have been unsuccessful.

Public works crews are evaluating whether a single-lane roadway would be optional in this area.

“We understand this closure has a significant impact on the community with few other roads available for travel in this area and we do not take this decision lightly. Public Works will be working diligently to evaluate if a partial reopening could be possible, but only if it safe to do so. We will share more updates as soon as we can,” the county wrote on Facebook.

If the road had to shut down, the county said it would create a 32-mile detour, the county said.

You can learn more about the project here.

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