Portion of Bellingham’s Maritime Heritage Park will close to address trail erosion

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Heads up to people who frequent Maritime Heritage Park in Bellingham-- a portion of the trail along Whatcom Creek will be closed for safety work.

Until April 17, 700 feet of the Maritime Heritage Park Whatcom Estuary lower trail will be closed to address erosion concerns.

Park staff will use woody debris to cover the gravel trail, according to Bellingham Parks and Recreation.

"Site features including bridges, benches, stairs, and native plant signs will be removed to ground level. Please do not enter closed areas," parks and rec wrote.

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