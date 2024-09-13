Port of Seattle: August outage at SEA was ransomware attack

The Port of Seattle now says its August system outage was a ‘ransomware’ attack.

In a news release, the Port identified the group behind the attack as Rhysida. Rhysida is the group behind other attacks, like the one on the City of Columbus.

The Port says it is refusing to pay the ransom to the group, but says Rhysidia may retaliate by posting stolen data to the dark web.

Releasing a statement that says (in part),

“Our investigation of what data the actor took is ongoing, but it does appear that some Port data was obtained by the actor in mid-to-late August. Assessment of the data taken is complex and takes time, but we are committed to these efforts and notifying potentially impacted stakeholders as appropriate. In particular, if we identify that the actor obtained employee or passenger personal information, we will carry out our responsibilities to inform them,”

“From day one, the Port prioritized safe, secure, and efficient operations at our facilities. We are continuing to make progress on restoring our systems. The Port of Seattle has no intent of paying the perpetrators behind the cyberattack on our network,” said Steve Metruck, Executive Director of the Port of Seattle. “Paying the criminal organization would not reflect Port values or our pledge to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars. We continue working with our partners to not just restore our systems but build a more resilient Port for the future. Following our response efforts, we also commit to using this experience to strengthen our security and operations, as well as sharing information to help protect businesses, critical infrastructure and the public.”

So far, the Port says there has been no new unauthorized activity since the hack in August. It believes its efforts to combat the group have been working, adding it has been taking additional steps to enhance its existing controls and further secure its IT environment.

